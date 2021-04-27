$112.22 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will report sales of $112.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.80 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $98.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $452.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $427.92 million to $480.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $468.46 million, with estimates ranging from $442.44 million to $505.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

SITE Centers stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. SITE Centers has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 93.94 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,956,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,281,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,045 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,377 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 649,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

