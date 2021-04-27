$120.55 Million in Sales Expected for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will announce sales of $120.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.90 million and the highest is $121.30 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported sales of $111.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year sales of $472.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $471.90 million to $472.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $526.38 million, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $534.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $31,742.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,319.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,516 shares of company stock valued at $954,402 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

EPAY stock opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

