129,644 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Acquired by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 129,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,839,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors owned about 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,318,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,568 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,798,000 after purchasing an additional 229,389 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 674,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,577,000 after purchasing an additional 143,560 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 672,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,224. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

