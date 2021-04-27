$13.29 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce $13.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.82 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $15.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $54.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.42 million to $57.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $57.15 million, with estimates ranging from $52.60 million to $59.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth about $713,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

MRCC stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $224.54 million, a PE ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.