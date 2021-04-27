$13.29 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce $13.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.82 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $15.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $54.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.42 million to $57.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $57.15 million, with estimates ranging from $52.60 million to $59.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth about $713,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

MRCC stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $224.54 million, a PE ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

