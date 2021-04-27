16,618 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Bought by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.69. The stock had a trading volume of 136,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.22. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,396 shares of company stock worth $4,496,653. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.