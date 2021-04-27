$17.76 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report $17.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.35 billion to $18.30 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $15.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $75.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.19 billion to $75.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $78.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.12 billion to $79.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.36 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

