$170.53 Million in Sales Expected for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will post $170.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.75 million and the highest is $227.30 million. Vir Biotechnology reported sales of $5.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,881.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year sales of $332.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $435.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $504.95 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%.

VIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $503,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,233,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,330 over the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 43.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 236.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 226,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

