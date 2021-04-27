170,281 Shares in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 170,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,415,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.63% of Westamerica Bancorporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 25.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,436,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,002,000 after acquiring an additional 215,174 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WABC opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.75. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $141,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.