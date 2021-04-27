$173.61 Million in Sales Expected for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to post sales of $173.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.50 million and the highest is $176.72 million. Shutterstock reported sales of $161.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year sales of $718.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $714.70 million to $722.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $775.79 million, with estimates ranging from $771.20 million to $780.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $180.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $97.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.49.

In other news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $172,565.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,445.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $1,958,418.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,514,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,071,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,268 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,871. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 84.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 484,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,138,000 after purchasing an additional 222,344 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 153.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 32.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

