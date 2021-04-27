$18.80 Million in Sales Expected for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will announce sales of $18.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.13 million and the lowest is $18.46 million. Gaia reported sales of $14.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $80.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.18 million to $80.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $94.91 million, with estimates ranging from $92.10 million to $97.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GAIA. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gaia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Gaia has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $203.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, Director David Maisel purchased 10,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 426.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 105,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 271,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,622 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

