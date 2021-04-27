$183.50 Million in Sales Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will post sales of $183.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.00 million. FormFactor reported sales of $160.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $735.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $730.10 million to $740.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $799.10 million, with estimates ranging from $792.00 million to $806.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in FormFactor by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FormFactor by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FORM stock opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

