$192.60 Million in Sales Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report sales of $192.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.23 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $206.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $825.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $795.17 million to $852.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $871.68 million, with estimates ranging from $770.88 million to $907.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $354,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 164.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 49,606 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $10,416,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 119,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIN opened at $90.91 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.20.

Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

