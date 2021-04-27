1World (1WO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,458.00

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and $11,458.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1World has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00066637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00020553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.78 or 0.00824143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00064531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00096344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,413.39 or 0.08033234 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

