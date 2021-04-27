-$2.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to post ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.84) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($9.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.25) to ($7.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.26) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 881.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,200,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after buying an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

Shares of ESPR traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.45. 1,089,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,641. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

