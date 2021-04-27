$2.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report earnings of $2.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year earnings of $9.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $11.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%.

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $2,460,649.50. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,363 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,545,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRL traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $334.37. The stock had a trading volume of 291,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,991. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $337.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.