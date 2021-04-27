$2.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to announce sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the highest is $2.62 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $13.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPI. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.11.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at $21,175,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $255,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,918,000 after purchasing an additional 179,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,846,000 after purchasing an additional 93,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $41,029,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,154,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 130,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $164.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $175.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

