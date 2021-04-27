$2.71 EPS Expected for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will report earnings per share of $2.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $3.44. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings of ($1.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 242.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $12.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $15.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $15.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.05.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,455 shares of company stock worth $546,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $180.24 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $93.27 and a 52-week high of $184.33. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.35 and a 200-day moving average of $151.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

