$2.76 EPS Expected for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will announce $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.20. Fair Isaac posted earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year earnings of $11.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.68 to $12.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.68 to $14.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.00.

FICO stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $543.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,960. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $302.99 and a 1 year high of $547.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $495.90 and its 200-day moving average is $478.69.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,862,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

