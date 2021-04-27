$20.38 Billion in Sales Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce sales of $20.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.38 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $18.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $86.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.12 billion to $88.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $89.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.38 billion to $93.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

Shares of UPS opened at $175.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.19 and a 200-day moving average of $166.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $181.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

