200,723 Shares in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,326,000. Norges Bank owned 0.09% of Dada Nexus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,039,000 after buying an additional 6,395,268 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 6,868,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 760.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,280,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551,150 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $27,277,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,862,000. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a PE ratio of -6.67. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.49). Analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DADA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Dada Nexus Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.