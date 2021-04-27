$21.00 Million in Sales Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will announce $21.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.90 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $20.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $83.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.50 million to $86.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $81.55 million, with estimates ranging from $78.60 million to $84.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Chemung Financial stock opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $203.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

In related news, Director David M. Buicko purchased 893 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,138.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $175,837.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 106.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.