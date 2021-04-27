$22.82 Million in Sales Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will post $22.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $23.00 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $21.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $109.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.90 million to $110.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $122.92 million, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $130.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TUFN. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

TUFN opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $331.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 128,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after buying an additional 510,285 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

