22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) fell 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $5.08. 251,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,096,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million.

In other news, Director Roger D. O’brien bought 52,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,577.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Mish bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XXII. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 31,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

