$230.38 Million in Sales Expected for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report $230.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.90 million and the highest is $232.60 million. Abiomed posted sales of $206.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $836.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $835.20 million to $838.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $987.89 million, with estimates ranging from $954.59 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abiomed.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at $4,072,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Abiomed by 139.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD opened at $348.20 on Tuesday. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.88.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abiomed (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.