258,854 Shares in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 258,854 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.24% of Republic Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBCAA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp stock opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $926.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $47.47.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $72.26 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

