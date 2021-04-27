$26.57 Million in Sales Expected for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will announce sales of $26.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.90 million and the highest is $27.23 million. IntriCon posted sales of $21.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year sales of $118.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.80 million to $122.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $136.50 million, with estimates ranging from $132.70 million to $140.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.33 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of IIN stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62.

In other news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 24.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

