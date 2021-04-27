$261.01 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to announce sales of $261.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $282.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $234.06 million. Regency Centers reported sales of $283.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $995.10 million to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

REG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,496,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 970.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers stock opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 231.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

