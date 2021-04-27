26,600 Shares in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,314,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,734,000 after purchasing an additional 539,249 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,698,000 after acquiring an additional 663,653 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Avient by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,809,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Avient by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,103,000 after acquiring an additional 402,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after acquiring an additional 132,563 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

AVNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

