$267.61 Million in Sales Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to announce $267.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $275.40 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $184.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fox Factory by 2,013.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,390,000 after buying an additional 499,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after acquiring an additional 191,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,216,000 after acquiring an additional 168,684 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fox Factory by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,386,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $164.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 81.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $165.55.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

