29,500 Shares in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

