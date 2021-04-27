29,700 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Bought by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,065,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.35.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $7.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $533.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,853. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $504.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.26. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $373.14 and a 52 week high of $539.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

