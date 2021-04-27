$3.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to post $3.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.02 billion. FOX posted sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $12.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $12.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,230 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in FOX by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in FOX by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 51,551 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in FOX by 242.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $2,387,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.17. FOX has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

