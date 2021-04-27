$3.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will report sales of $3.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.78 billion and the lowest is $3.63 billion. Parker-Hannifin posted sales of $3.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $14.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.86 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $15.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.79.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $794,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,018,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,944,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $319.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $135.31 and a 1-year high of $323.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.56 and a 200-day moving average of $276.22. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.