$3.80 Million in Sales Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will announce sales of $3.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.60 million and the highest is $4.10 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $114.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $134.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.30 million to $169.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $503.73 million, with estimates ranging from $452.70 million to $566.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of OSW opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $875.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 30.0% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 614,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 141,728 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth approximately $7,656,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,739,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,061,000 after acquiring an additional 940,073 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

