$3.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report $3.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.89 billion and the highest is $4.05 billion. Stryker reported sales of $3.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $17.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.88 billion to $17.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.95 billion to $18.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.05.

NYSE:SYK opened at $265.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.79 and a 200-day moving average of $236.71. The company has a market cap of $99.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

