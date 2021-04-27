$317.33 Million in Sales Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will announce sales of $317.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $316.04 million to $319.00 million. Vonage posted sales of $297.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.15 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%.

VG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,408,225. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VG opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. Vonage has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -141.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

