$32.25 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to post $32.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.95 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $42.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $129.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.18 million to $129.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $133.02 million, with estimates ranging from $131.01 million to $135.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDR shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $16.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 8.75%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Cedar Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

