$320,000.00 in Sales Expected for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will post $320,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150,000.00 and the highest is $490,000.00. Gevo posted sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 91.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year sales of $2.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 million to $2.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GEVO shares. Noble Financial increased their target price on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of GEVO opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. Gevo has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $15.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after buying an additional 2,942,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gevo by 22,098.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,776 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 132,452 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 534.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.