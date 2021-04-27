333,333 Shares in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 333,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.20% of SelectQuote as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -193.81. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLQT. Citigroup increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In other SelectQuote news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $51,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,448,902.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Thomas Grant II sold 18,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $462,241.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,869,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,030,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,300,521 shares of company stock valued at $35,692,073 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

