$335.12 Million in Sales Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will post $335.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $334.90 million to $335.45 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $306.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $421,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 52.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 339,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 116,528 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 81.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 585,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

