$341.37 Million in Sales Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will announce $341.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $336.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $347.00 million. Forward Air posted sales of $342.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $350.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.75 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Forward Air from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Forward Air by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 8.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $86.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51. Forward Air has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $93.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.