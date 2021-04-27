$341.39 Million in Sales Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to announce $341.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $355.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $334.50 million. Seagen posted sales of $234.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.58 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.36.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $4,859,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,308 shares of company stock worth $12,765,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 65.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 19.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 6,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $147.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a 52 week low of $134.51 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.79.

Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

