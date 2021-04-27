37,221 Shares in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Athira Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,369,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,977,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATHA stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $1.11. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athira Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

