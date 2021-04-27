378 (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.70

378 (OTCMKTS:SCCB) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and traded as high as $25.70. 378 shares last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 512 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for 378 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 378 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.