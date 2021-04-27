38,685 Shares in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Travere Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,481,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $979,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000.

Shares of TVTX opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $486,428.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,942.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $69,557.46. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,313. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

