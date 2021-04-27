3M (NYSE:MMM) Announces Earnings Results

3M (NYSE:MMM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. 3M updated its FY21 guidance to $9.20-9.70 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 9.200-9.700 EPS.

NYSE MMM traded down $5.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,072,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,280. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $203.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Get 3M alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.82.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.