3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.200-9.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.79 billion-$34.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.40 billion.3M also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.20-9.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.82.

NYSE:MMM traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.45. 5,072,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,280. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $203.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

