3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.20-9.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.79-34.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.33 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered 3M from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.82.

Shares of MMM opened at $199.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.11 and its 200-day moving average is $177.50. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $203.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

