$4.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to post $4.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.63 billion and the lowest is $4.61 billion. Intuit reported sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $8.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $10.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $418.29 on Tuesday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $258.30 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.41. The company has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.