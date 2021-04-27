$409.89 Million in Sales Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report $409.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $404.55 million to $415.74 million. WEX posted sales of $431.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.53 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

In related news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,115.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $805,736.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in WEX by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX stock opened at $228.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.16. WEX has a 52 week low of $110.01 and a 52 week high of $234.64.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.